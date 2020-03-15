Announcement on Extension of the Precautionary Restriction Measures Related to Control of COVID-19 Pandemic until 15 May 2020

1. With a view to strengthening measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has issued the following announcements regarding the temporary entry restrictions for visitors from all countries which are in force till 30 April 2020:–

(a) Announcement dated 15 March 2020 regarding precautionary measures for all travellers visiting Myanmar;

(b) Announcement dated 20 March 2020 regarding additional precautionary measures for travellers visiting Myanmar and temporary suspension of issuance of visa on Arrival and e-visa;

(c) Announcement dated 24 March 2020 regarding additional precautionary for travellers from all countries visiting Myanmar;

(d) Announcement dated 28 March 2020 regarding temporary suspension of all types of visas (including social visit visas) and visa exemption services.

2. In order to continue its effective measures to protect the populations in the country from the risks of importation and spread of COVID-19, the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has extended the aforementioned entry restriction measures until 15 May 2020.

3. In accordance with the directive of the Ministry of Health and Sports dated 11 April 2020, all incoming travellers including Myanmar nationals will be subject to 21-day facility quarantine and 7-day home quarantine on their arrival in Myanmar.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 25 April 2020