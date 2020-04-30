Additional Precautionary Restrictions for travellers visiting Myanmar to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

1. With a view to preventing importation and spread of COVD-19, the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar is obliged to take additional precautionary measures to control and limit the risk that travellers from countries with very high numbers of cases may pose to the populations in Myanmar.

2. The following additional temporary restrictive measures will take effect starting from 21 March 2020, 0000 hours at the port of departure:-

2.1. Temporary restrictive measures on additional countries with very high numbers of cases

All incoming travellers including Myanmar nationals arriving from or having visited USA, Switzerland, UK, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and Denmarkin the past 14 days shall be subject to 14-day facility quarantine on their arrival in Myanmar. As for diplomats accredited to Myanmar and resident United Nations officials, they will be encouraged to take home quarantine for 14 days on their arrival in Myanmar. All are required to present Medical Certificate issued by a medical facility recognized by the health authorities of the respective states, of having no symptoms of acute respiratory illness (fever and cough or shortness of breath ), before boarding any airline destined to Myanmar.

2.2 Temporary Suspension of Visa on Arrival and e-visa

The Myanmar Government temporarily suspends issuance of Visa on Arrival (VOA) and e-visa for all countriesuntil 30 April 2020.

3. However, diplomats accredited to Myanmar, the resident UN officials and any foreign national who intends to travel to Myanmar on compelling reason or on important official mission may contact nearest Myanmar Missions for necessary entry visa or for ease of the quarantine procedure.

4. The earlier precautionary measures issued on 15 March 2020 shall also remain in force until further notice. The updated list of additional quarantine measures for international travellers and Myanmar citizens is attached herewith.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated :20 March 2020

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ လာရောက်သည့် ခရီးသွားများအပေါ် ကြိုတင်ကာကွယ်ရေး ထပ်တိုး ကန့်သတ်ချက်များထုတ်ပြန်ခြင်း

၁။ COVID-19 အသက်ရှူလမ်းကြောင်းဆိုင်ရာ ကူးစက်ရောဂါပြန့်ပွားမှုနှင့် ကြိုတင် ကာကွယ်မှုများ ပြုနိုင်ရန်အတွက် ရောဂါကူးစက်ပျံနှံ့မှုနှုန်း အလွန်များပြားလျက်ရှိသည့် နိုင်ငံများမှ လာရောက်သော ခရီးသွားများမှ တစ်ဆင့် မြန်မာပြည်သူများအပေါ် ကျရောက်နိုင်သည့် ရောဂါအန္တရာယ်ကို ထိန်းချုပ်၊ ကန့်သတ်သွားနိုင်ရန်အတွက် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအစိုးရအနေဖြင့် ကြိုတင်ကာကွယ်ရေး ထပ်တိုးအစီအမံများကို ချမှတ်လိုက်သည်။

၂။ အောက်ဖော်ပြပါ ယာယီကန့်သတ်ချက် အစီအမံများသည် ၂၁-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့၊ ခရီးသည် ထွက်ခွာလာမည့် နိုင်ငံ၏ ဒေသစံတော်ချိန် (၀၀:၀၀) နာရီမှ စတင်အသက်ဝင်မည်ဖြစ်ပါသည်-

(က) COVID-19 အသက်ရှူလမ်းကြောင်းဆိုင်ရာ ကူးစက်ရောဂါပြန့်ပွားမှုနှုန်း အလွန် မြင့်မားလာသည့် ထပ်တိုးနိုင်ငံများ အပေါ် ယာယီကန့်သတ်ချက်များ

အမေရိကန်ပြည်ထောင်စု၊ ဆွစ်ဇာလန်နိုင်ငံ၊ ဗြိတိန်နိုင်ငံ၊ နယ်သာလန်နိုင်ငံ၊ ဩစတြီးယားနိုင်ငံ၊ ဘယ်လ်ဂျီယံနိုင်ငံ၊ နော်ဝေနိုင်ငံ၊ ဆွီဒင်နိုင်ငံနှင့် ဒိန်းမတ်နိုင်ငံတို့တွင် လွန်ခဲ့သည့် (၁၄) ရက်အတွင်း နေထိုင်ခဲ့သူများနှင့် သွားရောက်ခဲ့ဖူးသည့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသားများအပါအဝင် ခရီးသွားများအားလုံးကို မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ ရောက်ရှိချိန်မှ စတင်၍ (၁၄) ရက် သီးသန့်သတ်မှတ်ထားသည့် နေရာများတွင် ထားရှိစောင့်ကြည့်မှု (Facility Quarantine) ပြုလုပ်သွားမည် ဖြစ်သည်။ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ သံတမန်များ၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအခြေစိုက် ကုလသမဂ္ဂ လက်အောက်ခံအဖွဲ့အစည်းများမှ ဝန်ထမ်းများအနေဖြင့်မူ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ ရောက်ရှိချိန်မှစတင်၍ ၎င်းတို့၏ နေအိမ်များတွင် (၁၄) ရက် သီးသန့် နေထိုင်စောင့်ကြည့်မှု (Home Quarantine) ပြုလုပ်သွားကြရန်ဖြစ်သည်။ ၎င်းတို့အားလုံးအနေဖြင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ လာရောက်မည့် လေယာဉ်များအပေါ်သို့ မတက်ရောက်မီ အပူချိန်မြင့်မားခြင်း၊ ချောင်းဆိုးခြင်းနှင့် အသက်ရှူမဝသည့် လက္ခဏာများ မရှိကြောင်း ဖော်ပြပါရှိသည့် သက်ဆိုင်ရာနိုင်ငံမှ အသိအမှတ်ပြု ကျန်းမာရေးအဖွဲ့အစည်းများမှ ထုတ်ပေးသည့် ဆေးထောက်ခံစာပြသရန် လိုအပ်သည်။

(ခ) ဆိုက်ရောက်ဗီဇာ (Visa on Arrival) နှင့် အီလက်ထရောနစ်ဗီဇာ (e-visa) ထုတ်ပေးခြင်းများအပေါ် ယာယီ ရပ်ဆိုင်းမည့် အစီအမံများ

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအစိုးရအနေဖြင့် နိုင်ငံအားလုံးအတွက် ဆိုက်ရောက်ဗီဇာ (Visa on Arrival) နှင့် အီလက်ထရောနစ်ဗီဇာ (e-visa) ထုတ်ပေးခြင်းများကို ယနေ့မှစတင်၍ ၃၀-၄-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့အထိ ယာယီရပ်ဆိုင်းလိုက်သည်။

၃။ သို့ရာတွင် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ သံတမန်များ၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအခြေစိုက် ကုလသမဂ္ဂ လက်အောက်ခံ အဖွဲ့အစည်း များမှ ဝန်ထမ်းများနှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားသားများအနေဖြင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ မလွှဲမရှောင်သာ ကိစ္စရပ်များ (သို့မဟုတ်) အရေးကြီးတာဝန်ဖြင့် လာရောက်ရန်ရှိပါက လိုအပ်သည့် ပြည်ဝင်ဗီဇာရရှိရေးနှင့် သီးသန့်ထားရှိရေး အစီအမံများ လွယ်ကူစေနိုင်ရန်အတွက် အနီးဆုံး မြန်မာသံရုံးများနှင့် ဆက်သွယ်ဆောင်ရွက် သွားနိုင်ပါသည်။

၄။ ၁၅-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့တွင် ထုတ်ပြန်ခဲ့သည့် ကြိုတင်ကာကွယ်မှု အစီအမံများသည်လည်း ဆက်လက် အတည် ဖြစ်မည်ဖြစ်သည်။ နိုင်ငံခြားသားများနှင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသားများအား နိုင်ငံအလိုက် ချမှတ်ထားပြီးဖြစ်သည့် ခရီးသွားကန့်သတ်မှုများနှင့် စောင့်ကြပ်ကြည့်ရှုခြင်း အစီအမံများ (Quarantine Measures) ဇယားကို ပူးတွဲဖော်ပြအပ်ပါသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေပြည်တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မတ်လ ၂၀ ရက်

**************************************