Ministry of Foreign Affairs releases statement expressing condolences to UN, WHO, family of Rakhine attack victim

It has been learnt with profound sadness that U Pyae Sone Win Maung, a local staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) passed away early Tuesday due to injuries suffered when the motor vehicle he was driving came under attack near Yar Maung bridge in Minbya Township, Rakhine State on 20 April 2020. It is all the more perturbing to learn that the attack was launched on a vehicle which clearly bore the WHO emblem and was transporting swab samples from COVID-19 suspects to the National Health Laboratory in Yangon.

The Government of Myanmar expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to the United Nations, the WHO and the bereaved family of the victim. The Government deeply regrets that such a reprehensible act was perpetrated on a WHO vehicle deployed on a humanitarian mission in support of the unyielding efforts of the Government of Myanmar to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Myanmar will continue to work closely with the United Nations and the WHO to overcome the global pandemic notwithstanding the challenge posed by armed groups. The Government is fully committed to investigate the incident and to prevent recurrence of such abhorrent acts.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 21 April 2020

သတင်းထုတ်ပြန်ချက်

ကမ္ဘာ့ကျန်းမာရေးအဖွဲ့(WHO) ၏ ဒေသခန့်ဝန်ထမ်းတစ်ဦးဖြစ်သူ ဦးပြည့်စုံဝင်းမောင်သည် ၂၀-၄-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့က ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်၊ မင်းပြားမြို့နယ်၊ ရာမောင်းတံတားအနီးတွင် ၎င်းမောင်းနှင်လာသည့် မော်တော်ယာဉ်အား တိုက်ခိုက်ခြင်း ခံရမှုကြောင့် ထိခိုက်ဒဏ်ရာရရှိခဲ့ပြီး၊ အင်္ဂါနေ့ နံနက်စောစောက ကွယ်လွန်သွားကြောင်း အထူးဝမ်းနည်းစွာဖြင့် ကြားသိရပါသည်။ ယင်းဖြစ်ရပ်မှာ WHO တံဆိပ်အမှတ်အသား ထင်ရှားစွာတပ်ဆင်ထားသော မော်တော်ယာဉ်တစ်စီးကို တိုက်ခိုက်ခြင်း ဖြစ်သည့်အပြင် ယင်းမော်တော်ယာဉ်သည် COVID-19 ရောဂါ သံသယရှိလူနာများ၏ နှာခေါင်းတို့ဖတ် နမူနာများအား ရန်ကုန်မြို့ရှိ အမျိုးသားကျန်းမာရေးဓာတ်ခွဲမှုဆိုင်ရာဌာနသို့ ပို့ဆောင်ရန် ထွက်ခွာလာစဉ် တိုက်ခိုက်ခံရခြင်းဖြစ်ကြောင်း သိရှိရသည့်အတွက် ပိုမို၍ပင် တုန်လှုပ်မိပါသည်။