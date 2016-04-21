A Commemorative Article contributed by H.E. U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation, on the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Viet Nam

A New Era of Myanmar-Viet Nam Relations

The time-tested cordial relations and close cooperation between the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam date back to the time of the independence struggles of both countries.

As we review our bilateral relations on this special occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, we are happy to recall with our fond memory that the people of Myanmar had the opportunity to render their humble support to Viet Nam during its struggle to shake off the yoke of the colonialism. Myanmar also facilitated the establishment of the North Viet Nam’s Propaganda and Information Agency in Yangon in 1948, which later became a Consulate in 1954. Former Vietnamese Minister of Health had attended the very first celebration of our Independence Day in Yangon on 4 January 1948. A group of young people from Myanmar travelled to North Viet Nam same year and, after their return, made public awareness activities and mobilised funds for the cause of Viet Nam independence. These historic facts that bind the long-time friendship and brotherly relations between our two people should remain in the hearts and minds of our younger generations.

In fact, the foundation of the traditional bonds of friendship between Myanmar and Viet Nam was laid down by our two independent heroes, General Aung San and President Ho Chi Minh and cultivated and nurtured by the successive generations of leaders and the peoples of both countries.

Moreover, Myanmar and Viet Nam share many commonalities particularly in terms of culture, Asian values and most importantly geopolitical position in the mainland Southeast Asia. These similarities and values shared by our two countries linked by the Mighty Mekong River serve as the solid foundation for ever-lasting friendship and partnership that will continue to grow stronger and deeper for many years to come.

Myanmar and Viet Nam formally established diplomatic relations on 28 May 1975 and bilateral relations and cooperation have been steadily increasing ever since, marked by exchange of high level visits from top political level to people-to-people level. At present, Myanmar-Viet Nam relations can be characterized by friendship, mutual trust, cooperation, goodwill and more importantly understanding of each other’s challenges as well as appreciating each other’s aspirations.

It is with much satisfaction that during the term of the current administration, there has been frequent exchange of high level visits between Myanmar and Viet Nam. H.E. Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, President of Viet Nam, then in his capacity as the General Secretary of Central Committee Communist Party of Viet Nam paid a visit to Myanmar in 2017. The visit was a historic milestone and opened a new chapter in our bilateral relations. During the visit, both sides agreed to elevate the existing traditional bilateral relationship to the higher level of the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership. In addition, several memoranda were signed to intensify cooperation in many areas of common interest for mutual benefits. In December 2019, H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Viet Nam paid a visit to Myanmar. The MoUs for Agriculture Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Cooperation, the Action Plan for the period of (2019-2024) on Implementation of the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership were signed and the Notes for the extension of visa exemption period from 14 days to 30 days for ordinary passport holders were exchanged during the visit.

From Myanmar side, in addition to the visit of former President U Htin Kyaw to Viet Nam in 2016, U Win Myint, President of Myanmar and Spouse paid a working visit to Viet Nam and also attended the ceremony of the 16th United Nations Day of Vesak held in Viet Nam in May 2019. State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi had also visited Viet Nam thrice within a period of two years between 2017 and 2018. It clearly demonstrates the importance that Myanmar attaches to its relations and reaffirmation of its readiness to consolidate further bilateral cooperation with Viet Nam.

Strong people-to-people connectivity is also serving as the most important binding factor in fostering cordial ties between Myanmar and Viet Nam. In 2019 alone, Myanmar welcomed over 200,000 Vietnamese visitors. Similarly, with the growing middle-income class in Myanmar, more and more Myanmar citizens are visiting Viet Nam to enjoy the natural scenic beauty and experience the exceptional hospitality of the Vietnamese people. With the extension of visa free period for ordinary passport holders, Myanmar looks forward to welcoming more visitors from Viet Nam and vice versa. The establishment of the Myanmar and Viet Nam Friendship Associations and the Sister Cities arrangement between Yangon and Ho Chi Minh City will also contribute to strengthening of people-to-people exchanges and enhancing economic, social and cultural exchanges between the two countries. In addition, through effective utilisation of the Myanmar-Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, both countries can unleash the enormous potentials of trade and investment that exist between our two countries.

Myanmar and Viet Nam are members of ASEAN family that have embarked on the path to economic liberalization and reforms. We congratulate Viet Nam for its striking achievements in strong economic growth and in bringing progress and prosperity to its people. We are happy to note that both countries are actively engaging in diverse economic and investment cooperation ranging from trade and investment to telecommunications, agriculture to energy, industry to fishery, banking to financial services and so forth. To date, Viet Nam stands as the 9th largest trading partner of Myanmar with the two-way trade turnover of US$ 852 million in the fiscal year 2018-2019, a promising figure to meet the targeted amount of US$ 1 billion in 2020.

In terms of investment, Viet Nam ranks 7th position amongst countries that invested in Myanmar. The growing interest of the Vietnamese manufacturers to invest in Myanmar demands for the establishment of a Vietnamese production base in the country. In this regard, the Myanmar Government reaffirms its commitment to facilitate the Vietnamese side in exploring the possibilities to launch a Vietnamese Industrial Zone in Myanmar. Such industrial complex would be of great benefit to both countries and the grass root people seeking employment opportunities in Myanmar.

At this moment, although our overall cooperation augurs well, both sides needs to work together to exert more concerted efforts to boost the momentum. In this regard, the Action Plan for the period of (2019-2024), which has already been put in place, could serve as a roadmap to consolidate further and expand the multi-dimensional cooperation for the common interests of both countries.

Viet Nam has been placed on record as a trustworthy and close partner of Myanmar through thick and thin for the past four decades. Taking this opportunity, Myanmar wishes to express its deep appreciation to Viet Nam for being a reliable, trustworthy and unwavering partner as well as for its understanding and consistent support extended to Myanmar in the regional and international arenas, the ASEAN and the UN in particular. Myanmar also reaffirms to extend its fullest support to Viet Nam for the successful discharge of its dual responsibilities as the ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020.

As Myanmar and Viet Nam commemorate the 45th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations and reaffirm our strong desire to working more closely with our friends from Viet Nam in elevating the energetic and robust Myanmar-Viet Nam friendship and partnership to the higher level in the years ahead.

Long live Myanmar-Viet Nam relations!

* * * * *