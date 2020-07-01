26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation (ACSOC) held via video conference





(1-7-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar participated in the video conference of the 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation today at 8:30a.m., from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation was co-chaired by Ms. Junever M. Mahilum-West, SOM Leader of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, Country Coordinator of the ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, and Mr. Chen Xiaodong, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. The Meeting was attended by Senior Officials from the ASEAN Member States and the Deputy Secretary-General for Political and Security Community of ASEAN.

At the Meeting, the Senior Officials exchanged views on the developments in ASEAN and China, regional and international issues, ASEAN-China cooperation in the areas of political and security, economic, social and culture as well as future direction of the ASEAN-China Strategic Partnership.

Under the agenda on Regional and International Issues, Permanent Secretary U Soe Han led the discussion on ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). He appreciated China for its continued support to ASEAN-led mechanisms and ASEAN Centrality. He also highlighted the developments of cooperation between ASEAN and the Plus Three countries in all sectors including in the fight against COVID-19, progress in the implementation of the Manila Plan of Action to advance the Phnom Penh Declaration on the East Asia Summit Development Initiative (2018-2022), ongoing discussion on Hanoi Declaration on the 15th Anniversary of the East Asia Summit and China’s contribution to the ARF processes.

Present at the Meeting were senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.