1st Myanmar-Poland Foreign Office Consultations held





The 1st Myanmar-Poland Foreign Office Consultations was held on 17 February 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw. The meeting was co-chaired by U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mr Marcin Przydacz, Vice Minister (Undersecretary of State) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

During the meeting, the two sides cordially exchanged views on promotion of bilateral relations and to expand cooperation in various sectors including health, culture, tourism, trade and investment. The two sides also discussed on the possibility of the visa exemption for the holders of diplomatic and official passports between the two countries. The Permanent Secretary also appraised on the Myanmar Government’s priorities and ongoing efforts for economic reforms, peace and national reconciliation and recent developments of Rakhine State. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Planning, Finance and Industry, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations and Ministry of Health and Sports.

Following the meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland was signed by U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mr Marcin Przydacz, Vice Minister (Undersecretary of State) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

According to the MoU, the consultations between the two foreign ministries will be held for the further advancement of bilateral relations and collaboration in the multilateral fora as well as for the enhancement of mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, science and technology, culture, sports, education and tourism.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a working lunch in honour of the visiting Polish delegation at the Thingaha Hotel, Nay Pyi Taw.

