ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting (Prep-SOM), the Meeting of ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies and Joint Consultative Meeting held via videoconferencing







(22-6-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

Myanmar Delegation participated in the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting (Prep-SOM), 2nd Meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) and Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) which were held today via videoconferencing from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting (Prep-SOM). The Meeting discussed and exchanged views on ASEAN Community Building efforts, applications of non-regional countries to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, follow up to the Special ASEAN and ASEAN Plus Three Summits on COVID-19, preparations made for the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting, 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting and the 36th ASEAN Summit as well as ASEAN’s external relations.

In the afternoon, U Hau Khan Sum, Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the 2nd Meeting of ACCWG on PHE and the Joint Consultative Meeting. At the 2nd Meeting of the ACCWG on PHE, the Meeting discussed current COVID-19 situation in ASEAN and ASEAN’s efforts in responding to the on-going global Pandemic, follow-up to the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19.

At the Joint Consultative Meeting, the Meeting discussed ASEAN Community building efforts, ASEAN 2020 priorities, preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting and ASEAN Cross-Pillar and Cross-sectoral Coordination.

Present at the Meetings were senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture and the Ministry of Health and Sports.

အာဆီယံအဖွဲ့ဝင်နိုင်ငံများအကြား Videoconferencing စနစ်ဖြင့် အာဆီယံ အဆင့်မြင့်အရာရှိကြီးများ အကြိုညှိနှိုင်းအစည်းအဝေး၊ အာဆီယံပေါင်းစပ်ညှိနှိုင်းရေးကောင်စီ လုပ်ငန်းအဖွဲ့အစည်းအဝေးနှင့် အာဆီယံပူးတွဲညှိနှိုင်းမှုအစည်းအဝေးများ ကျင်းပ

(၂၂-၆-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

အာဆီယံအဆင့်မြင့်အရာရှိကြီးများ အကြိုညှိနှိုင်းအစည်းအဝေး၊ အရေးပေါ်ပြည်သူ့ ကျန်းမာရေးဆိုင်ရာ အာဆီယံပေါင်းစပ်ညှိနှိုင်းရေးကောင်စီ လုပ်ငန်းအဖွဲ့၏ ဒုတိယအကြိမ် အစည်းအဝေးနှင့် အာဆီယံ ပူးတွဲညှိနှိုင်းမှုအစည်းအဝေးများကို ယနေ့နံနက် ၀၇၃၀ နာရီမှ စတင်၍ videoconferencing စနစ်ဖြင့် ကျင်းပရာ မြန်မာကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့သည် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနမှ ပါဝင်တက်ရောက်ခဲ့သည်။

အာဆီယံအဆင့်မြင့်အရာရှိကြီးများ အကြိုညှိနှိုင်းအစည်းအဝေးသို့ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန် ဦးစိုးဟန် တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ပြီး၊ အစည်းအဝေးတွင် အာဆီယံအသိုက်အဝန်းထူထောင်ရေး ကြိုးပမ်းအားထုတ်မှုများ၊ အရှေ့တောင်အာရှ ချစ်ကြည်ရေးနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးစာချုပ်တွင် ပြင်ပနိုင်ငံများက ပါဝင်လက်မှတ်ရေးထိုးမည့် ကိစ္စရပ်များ၊ COVID-19 ကူးစက်ရောဂါဆိုင်ရာ အာဆီယံအထူးထိပ်သီးအစည်းအဝေးနှင့် အာဆီယံအပေါင်းသုံး အထူးထိပ်သီးအစည်းအဝေး ဆုံးဖြတ်ချက်များ၏ ဖြစ်ပေါ်တိုးတက်မှုများ၊ အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများ အလွတ်သဘောအစည်းအဝေး၊ (၂၁) ကြိမ်မြောက် အာဆီယံ နိုင်ငံရေးနှင့် လုံခြုံရေးအသိုက်အဝန်း ကောင်စီအစည်းအဝေး၊ (၂၆) ကြိမ်မြောက် အာဆီယံပေါင်းစပ်ညှိနှိုင်းရေးကောင်စီအစည်းအဝေးနှင့် (၃၆) ကြိမ်မြောက် အာဆီယံထိပ်သီးအစည်းအဝေးတို့အတွက် ကြိုတင်ပြင်ဆင်ထားရှိမှု အခြေအနေများနှင့် အာဆီယံ၏ ပြင်ပဆက်ဆံရေးကိစ္စရပ်များအပေါ် ဆွေးနွေးအမြင်ချင်း ဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။

ဆက်လက်၍ နေ့လယ်ပိုင်းတွင် ပြုလုပ်သည့် အရေးပေါ်ပြည်သူ့ကျန်းမာရေးဆိုင်ရာ အာဆီယံပေါင်းစပ်ညှိနှိုင်းရေးကောင်စီလုပ်ငန်းအဖွဲ့၏ ဒုတိယအကြိမ် အစည်းအဝေးနှင့် အာဆီယံပူးတွဲညှိနှိုင်းမှု အစည်းအဝေးများသို့ အာဆီယံရေးရာဦးစီးဌာန၊ ညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးချုပ် ဦးဟောက်ခန့်ဆုမ်း ခေါင်းဆောင်သော မြန်မာကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့သည်။ အရေးပေါ်ပြည်သူ့ကျန်းမာရေးဆိုင်ရာ အာဆီယံ ပေါင်းစပ်ညှိနှိုင်းရေး ကောင်စီ လုပ်ငန်းအဖွဲ့၏ ဒုတိယအကြိမ် အစည်းအဝေးတွင် အာဆီယံအတွင်း COVID-19 ကူးစက်ရောဂါ ဖြစ်ပွားမှုအခြေအနေ၊ ရောဂါပြန့်ပွားမှု ကာကွယ်ထိန်းချုပ်ရေးအတွက် အာဆီယံ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများနှင့် ရှေ့လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များကို ဆွေနွေးခဲ့ကြသည်။ အာဆီယံ ပူးတွဲညှိနှိုင်းမှုအစည်းအဝေးတွင် အာဆီယံအသိုက်အဝန်း ထူထောင်ရေး ကြိုးပမ်းအားထုတ်မှုများ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်တွင် အကောင်အထည်ဖော်မည့် အာဆီယံ၏ ဦးစားပေးလုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များ၊ (၂၆) ကြိမ်မြောက် အာဆီယံပေါင်းစပ်ညှိနှိုင်းရေးကောင်စီ အစည်းအဝေးနှင့် (၃၆) ကြိမ်မြောက် အာဆီယံထိပ်သီးအစည်းအဝေးတို့အတွက် ကြိုတင်ပြင်ဆင်ထားရှိမှု အခြေအနေများနှင့် အာဆီယံမဏ္ဍိုင်အလိုက်နှင့် ကဏ္ဍအလိုက် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု အခြေအနေများကို ဆွေးနွေးကြသည်။

အစည်းအဝေးများသို့ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ရင်းနှီးမြှုပ်နှံမှုနှင့် နိုင်ငံခြား စီးပွားဆက်သွယ်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ သာသနာရေးနှင့် ယဉ်ကျေးမှုဝန်ကြီးဌာနနှင့် ကျန်းမာရေးနှင့် အားကစားဝန်ကြီးဌာနတို့မှ အဆင့်မြင့် ကိုယ်စားလှယ်များ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြသည်။