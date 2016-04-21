Union Minister U Kyaw Tin receives United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar







Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin received United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar Ms. Christine Schraner Burgener at 1:00 pm, on 28 January 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on measures taken by the government for repatriation of displaced person for implementation of the National Strategy on Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Closure of IDP Camps, recent developments in creating conducive environment for the returnees in cooperation with the United Nations and ASEAN, speeding up the citizenship application process, and recent visit of Myanmar officials to Cox’s Bazar to meet with the displaced persons.

The Union Minister also informed her of his view on the recent decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on ‘provisional measures’ in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar as well as steps taken by the government to address the accountability issue through domestic judicial system as recommended by the final report of the Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE).

Also present at the meeting were U Kyaw Thu Nyein, Deputy Director-General of the International Organizations and Economic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက ကုလသမဂ္ဂ အတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်၏ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ်အား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၂၈-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဦးကျော်တင်သည် ကုလသမဂ္ဂ အတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်၏ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ် Ms. Christine Schraner Burgener အား ၂၈-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက် ၊ ၁၃၀၀ နာရီတွင် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့ပါသည်။

ထိုသို့ တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများအား ပြန်လည်လက်ခံရေးနှင့် ပြည်တွင်းနေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများ ပြန်လည်နေရာချထားရေးနှင့် ယာယီခိုလှုံရာစခန်းများ ပိတ်သိမ်းရေးဆိုင်ရာ အမျိုးသားအဆင့် မဟာဗျူဟာ အကောင်အထည်ဖော်ရန် ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ၊ နေရပ်ပြန်လာသူများအတွက် ကောင်းမွန်သည့် ပတ်ဝန်းကျင် ဖန်တီးရာ၌ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ အစိုးရအနေဖြင့် ကုလသမဂ္ဂနှင့် အာဆီယံတို့နှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု နောက်ဆုံးဖြစ်ပေါ်တိုးတက်မှု အခြေအနေများ၊ နိုင်ငံသားလျှောက်ထားမှု လုပ်ငန်းစဉ် ပိုမိုလျင်မြန် သွက်လက်လာစေရေးကိစ္စ၊ မကြာမီက မြန်မာကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့ ကော့ခ်ဘဇားသို့ သွားရောက်၍ နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများနှင့် ထိတွေ့ရှင်းလင်း ပြောကြားခဲ့မှုများအပေါ် အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

ထို့အပြင် ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက ဂမ်ဘီယာနိုင်ငံက မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအပေါ် ကြားဖြတ်စီမံ ဆောင်ရွက်ချက်များ ချမှတ်ပေးရန် အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ တရားရုံးသို့ လျှောက်ထားချက်နှင့် ပတ်သက်၍ အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ တရားရုံးမှ ချမှတ်ခဲ့သည့် ဆုံးဖြတ်ချက်အပေါ် သဘောထားအမြင်နှင့် လွတ်လပ်သော စုံစမ်းစစ်ဆေးရေးကော်မရှင် (ICOE) ၏ အပြီးသတ်အစီရင်ခံစာ၏ အကြံပြုချက်အရ တာဝန်ခံမှုရှိရေးကိစ္စကို ပြည်တွင်းတရားစီရင်ရေးစနစ်ဖြင့် အစိုးရ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်နေမှုတို့ကိုလည်း ရှင်းလင်းပြောကြားခဲ့ပါသည်။

အစည်းအဝေးသို့ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ အဖွဲ့အစည်းများနှင့် စီးပွားရေးဦးစီးဌာနမှ ဒုတိယညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးချုပ် ဦးကျော်သူငြိမ်းနှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနမှ အဆင့်မြင့်အရာရှိကြီးများ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရပါသည်။