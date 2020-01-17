Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin attends the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held in Nha Trang, Viet Nam





(Nay Pyi Taw, 17th January 2020)

The Myanmar delegation led by Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin arrived back this evening after attending the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, which was held in Nha Trang, Viet Nam, from 16 to 17 January 2020.

The Union Minister attended the Working Dinner hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Viet Nam Mr. Pham Binh Minh held on 16 January and ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat held on 17 January.

At the Retreat, the Ministers exchanged views on the way forward for ASEAN Community building, priorities of Viet Nam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 under the theme of “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” and ASEAN’s external relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest and concern.

At the Working Dinner, the Ministers exchanged views on ASEAN’s external relations and its centrality in evolving regional architecture, maritime security, humanitarian issue in Rakhine State, convening of ASEAN-U.S. Summit, promoting ASEAN’s role in maintaining regional peace and security and utilization of facilities of the ASEAN Secretariat building in Jakarta in holding more ASEAN meetings.

Union Minister U Kyaw Tin updated the ASEAN Foreign Ministers in an informal setting on the recent developments in Rakhine State and informed the Meeting of the Government’s efforts in creating conducive environment for the voluntary return of displaced persons in a safe, secure and dignified manner including the second visit of Myanmar High-Level Mission to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, from 18 to 19 December 2019 to share the information on arrangements made by Myanmar for prospective returnees, the launching of the “National Strategy on Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Closure of IDP Camps” and its implementation in States including Rakhine, the Government’s efforts to resettle the internally displaced persons residing near the border with Bangladesh, the continued efforts of the Government to promote harmony among various communities and access to education, health and livelihood for all communities living in Rakhine State regardless of ethnicity, religion or gender. He also briefed the Ministers of the highlights of the statement made by the State Counsellor at the ICJ hearing in The Hague.

The Press Statement by the Chairman of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was issued at the end of the Retreat. In the Press Statement, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers, among others, welcomed the second visit of Myanmar High-Level Mission together with representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat and the AHA Centre, including ASEAN-ERAT members to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, from 18 to 19 December 2019. They also welcomed the establishment of an Ad-Hoc Support Team of the ASEAN Secretariat to focus on implementing the recommendations of the Preliminary Needs Assessment. The Minsters reaffirmed their support in providing humanitarian assistance, facilitating the repatriation process, and promoting sustainable development in Rakhine State. They also expressed their continued support for Myanmar’s efforts to bring peace, stability, the rule of law, to promote harmony and reconciliation among the various communities, as well as to ensure sustainable and equitable development in Rakhine State.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was the first meeting held during ASEAN Chairmanship of Viet Nam in 2020. Viet Nam assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship from 1 January to 31 December 2020. The first ASEAN Summit is scheduled to be held in Da Nang, Viet Nam in April 2020.

အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဦးကျော်တင် ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံ၌ ကျင်းပသည့် အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများ၏ သီးသန့်အစည်းအဝေးသို့ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့

(၁၇-၁-၂၀၂၀၊ နေပြည်တော်)

အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေး၀န်ကြီးဌာန ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဦးကျော်တင် ဦးဆောင်သော မြန်မာကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့သည် ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံ၊ ညကျန်းမြို့၌ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁၆ ရက်နေ့မှ ၁၇ ရက်နေ့အထိ ကျင်းပသည့် အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေး ဝန်ကြီးများ၏ သီးသန့်အစည်းအဝေးသို့ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ပြီးနောက် ယနေညနေပိုင်းတွင် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ ပြန်လည်ရောက်ရှိသည်။

ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးသည် ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁၆ ရက်နေ့တွင် ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံ ဒုတိယဝန်ကြီးချုပ်နှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီး Mr. Pham Binh Minh က တည်ခင်းဧည့်ခံသည့် အလုပ်သဘော ညစာစားပွဲသို့လည်းကောင်း၊ ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁၇ ရက်နေ့တွင် ကျင်းပသည့် အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေး ဝန်ကြီးများ၏ သီးသန့်အစည်းအဝေးသို့ လည်းကောင်း အခြား အာဆီယံအဖွဲ့ဝင်နိုင်ငံများမှ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများနှင့်အတူ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့သည်။

အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများ၏ သီးသန့်အစည်းအဝေးတွင် အာဆီယံအသိုက်အဝန်း တည်ဆောက်ရေး လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်နှင့် အာဆီယံအလှည့်ကျဥက္ကဋ္ဌ ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံက “ပေါင်းစည်း ညီညွတ်၍ တုံ့ပြန်နိုင်စွမ်းရှိသော အာဆီယံ” (Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN) ဘာသာရပ်ဆောင်ပုဒ် အောက်မှ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်တွင် အကောင်အထည်ဖော် ဆောင်ရွက်မည့် ဦးစားပေးလုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များကို လည်းကောင်း၊ အာဆီယံ၏ ပြင်ပဆက်ဆံရေးနှင့် ဒေသတွင်းနှင့် နိုင်ငံတကာရေးရာကိစ္စရပ်များကို လည်းကောင်း ဆွေးနွေးအမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။

အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများ အလုပ်သဘောညစာစားပွဲတွင် အာဆီယံနှင့် ဆွေးနွေးဘက် နိုင်ငံများ၏ ဆက်ဆံရေး၊ ပင်လယ်ရေကြောင်း လုံခြုံရေး၊ အာဆီယံ-အမေရိကန်ပြည်ထောင်စု ထိပ်သီးအစည်းအဝေး ကျင်းပရေးကိစ္စ၊ ဒေသတွင်း ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေး နှင့် လုံခြုံရေးထိန်းသိမ်းရေးတွင် အာဆီယံ၏ အခန်းကဏ္ဍအား မြှင့်တင်ရေးကိစ္စ၊ အာဆီယံအစည်းအဝေးများအား အာဆီယံ အတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်ရုံးတွင် ကျင်းပရေးကိစ္စများ၊ ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်အရေးကိစ္စတို့ကို အလွတ်သဘော ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြသည်။ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်အရေးကိစ္စနှင့်စပ်လျဉ်း၍ နောက်ဆုံးဖြစ်ပေါ် တိုးတက်မှုအခြေအနေများ ကိုလည်း အလွတ်သဘော အသိပေးပြောကြားခဲ့သည်။

ထိုသို့ပြောကြားရာတွင် ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက မြန်မာအဆင့်မြင့်ကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့တစ်ဖွဲ့ ၂၀၁၉ ခုနှစ်၊ ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၁၈ ရက်နေ့မှ ၁၉ ရက်နေ့အထိ ဘင်္ဂလားဒေ့ရှ်နိုင်ငံ၊ ကော့စ်ဘဇားရှိ နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများထံ ဒုတိယအကြိမ် သွားရောက်၍ ပြန်လည်လက်ခံရေး အတွက် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဘက်မှ ပြင်ဆင်ဆောင်ရွက်ထားရှိသည့် အခြေအနေများကို ရှင်းလင်းပြောကြားခဲ့သည့် အစီအစဉ်၊ “ပြည်တွင်း နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများ ပြန်လည်နေရာ ချထားရေးနှင့် ယာယီခိုလှုံရာစခန်းများ ပိတ်သိမ်းရေးဆိုင်ရာ အမျိုးသားအဆင့် မဟာဗျူဟာ” ချမှတ်၍ ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်အပါအဝင် ပြည်နယ်များတွင် ယာယီခိုလှုံရာစခန်း များ ပိတ်သိမ်းရေးကို အကောင်အထည်ဖော်နေသည့် အခြေအနေများ၊ မြန်မာဘက်ခြမ်း နယ်နိမိတ်အနီးတွင် နေထိုင်ကြသူများကို ပြန်လည်နေရာချထားရေး ကြိုးပမ်းမှုများ၊ ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်ရှိ လူ့အဖွဲ့အစည်းများအကြား သဟဇာတဖြစ်ရေးနှင့် လူမျိုး၊ ဘာသာ၊ ကျား/ မ ခွဲခြားမှုမရှိဘဲ အသိုက်အဝန်းအားလုံး၏ ပညာရေး၊ ကျန်းမာရေးနှင့် အသက်မွေး ဝမ်းကျောင်း အခွင့်အလမ်းများ တိုးမြှင့်ရရှိရေးတို့အတွက် အစိုးရ၏ ဆောင်ရွက်ချက်များ စသည့်တို့အပါအဝင် နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများ မိမိဆန္ဒအလျောက် ဘေးကင်းလုံခြုံစွာ ပြန်လည် ဝင်ရောက်နိုင်ရေးအတွက် ကောင်းမွန်သည့် ပတ်ဝန်းကျင်ကို ဖန်တီးရာတွင် မြန်မာအစိုးရ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်ချက်များနှင့် အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ တရားရုံးတွင် နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်မှ အဓိက ပြောကြားချက်များကို အကျဉ်းချုပ်ရှင်းလင်း အသိပေးသည်။

အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများ၏ သီးသန့်အစည်းအဝေးအပြီးတွင် အာဆီယံဥက္ကဋ္ဌ၏ သတင်းထုတ်ပြန်ချက်ကို ထုတ်ပြန်ရာ၌ ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်အရေးကိစ္စနှင့်ပတ်သက်၍ အာဆီယံ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးများက အာဆီယံအတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်ရုံး၊ AHA Centre နှင့် ASEAN-ERAT တို့မှ ကိုယ်စားလှယ်များလိုက်ပါသည့် မြန်မာအဆင့်မြင့်ကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့တစ်ဖွဲ့ ဘင်္ဂလားဒေ့ရှ်နိုင်ငံ၊ ကော့စ်ဘဇားရှိ နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများထံသို့ ဒုတိယအကြိမ် သွားရောက်၍ ရှင်းလင်းပြောကြားခဲ့သည့် အစီအစဉ်ကို ကြိုဆိုကြောင်း၊ အာဆီယံ ပဏာမဆန်းစစ်လေ့လာရေးအဖွဲ့၏ အစီရင်ခံစာပါ အကြံပြုချက်များ အကောင်အထည်ဖော်ဆောင်ရွက်ရာတွင် ကူညီပံ့ပိုးမည့် အာဆီယံ အတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်ရုံး၏ ယာယီအထောက်အကူပြုအဖွဲ့ (Ad Hoc Support Team) ဖွဲ့စည်းခြင်းကို ကြိုဆိုကြောင်း၊ လူသားချင်းစာနာမှု အကူအညီများပေးခြင်း၊ နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများ ပြန်လည်လက်ခံရေး လုပ်ငန်းစဉ် အဆင်ပြေချောမွေ့စေရေးအတွက် ကူညီပံ့ပိုးခြင်းနှင့် ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်၏ စဉ်ဆက်မပြတ် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေးကို တိုးမြှင့်ဆောင်ရွက်ရာတွင် အာဆီယံ၏ ကူညီပံ့ပိုးမှုကို ထပ်လောင်း အတည်ပြုကြောင်း၊ ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်၏ ရေရှည်ဖွံ့ဖြိုး တိုးတက်ရေး၊ တည်ငြိမ်အေးချမ်းရေး၊ တရားဥပဒေစိုးမိုးရေး၊ လူ့အဖွဲ့အစည်းများအကြား သဟဇာတဖြစ်ရေးနှင့် ပြန်လည်သင့်မြတ်ရေးတို့ အတွက် မြန်မာအစိုးရ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများကို ဆက်လက် ထောက်ခံအားပေးကြောင်း ဖော်ပြထားသည်။

ယခုအစည်းအဝေးသည် ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်တွင် အာဆီယံအလှည့်ကျဥက္ကဋ္ဌ ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံ၏ လက်ထက်တွင် ပထမဆုံးအကြိမ် ကျင်းပသည့် အစည်းအဝေးဖြစ်ပြီး ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့် အာဆီယံအလှည့်ကျဥက္ကဋ္ဌတာဝန်ကို ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁ ရက်နေ့မှ ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၃၁ ရက်နေ့အထိ ထမ်းဆောင်မည်ဖြစ်သည်။ ပထမအကြိမ် အာဆီယံထိပ်သီးအစည်းအဝေးကို ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဧပြီလအတွင်း ဒါနန်းမြို့၌ ကျင်းပ သွားရန်ရှိကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။