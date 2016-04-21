Myanmar, Czech hold 2nd foreign office consultations in Prague





The 2nd Myanmar-Czech Foreign Office Consultations was held on 3 March 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic in Prague.

The meeting was co-chaired by U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mr. Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Non-European Countries, Economic and Development Cooperation of the Czech Republic.

The meeting was attended by Daw Kay Thi Soe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Czech Republic.

During the meeting, the two sides cordially exchanged views on promotion of bilateral relations and to expand cooperation in various sectors including exchange of visits between the two countries, education, health, economy, trade and investment, culture and tourism. The meeting also discussed holding the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission of the Economic Cooperation between the two countries in Nay Pyi Taw in May this year. The Permanent Secretary also appraised on the Myanmar Government’s priorities and ongoing efforts for economic reforms, peace and national reconciliation and recent developments in Rakhine State. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the Myanmar delegation led by Permanent Secretary attended a working lunch hosted by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

While in Prague, Permanent Secretary U Soe Han paid a courtesy call on Mr. Thomáš Petricek, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and discussed on promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and the Czech Republic.

ဒုတိယအကြိမ် မြန်မာ-ချက် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနများအကြား ဆွေးနွေးပွဲ ကျင်းပခြင်း

(၄-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ ပရာ့ဂ်မြို့)

ဒုတိယအကြိမ် မြန်မာ-ချက် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနများအကြား ဆွေးနွေးပွဲကို ၃-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နံနက်ပိုင်းက ချက်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ၊ ပရာ့ဂ်မြို့ရှိ ချက်နိုင်ငံခြားရေး ဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ ကျင်းပပြုလုပ်ခဲ့သည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲကို နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန် ဦးစိုးဟန်နှင့် ချက်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ၊ နိုင်ငံခြားရေး ဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ဥရောပမဟုတ်သည့် နိုင်ငံများ၊ စီးပွားရေးနှင့် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှု ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ ဒုတိယဝန်ကြီး Mr. Martin Tlapa တို့က ဦးဆောင်ကျင်းပခဲ့သည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲသို့ ချက်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီး ဒေါ်ကေသီစိုးလည်း ပါဝင်တက်ရောက်ခဲ့သည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲတွင် မြန်မာ-ချက် နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား ဆက်ဆံရေးနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု တိုးမြှင့်ရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား အပြန်အလှန် ခရီးစဉ်များစီစဉ်ရေး၊ ပညာ‌ရေး၊ ကျန်းမာရေး၊ စီးပွားရေး၊ ကုန်သွယ်ရေးနှင့် ရင်းနှီးမြှုပ်နှံမှု၊ ယဉ်ကျေးမှု၊ ကမ္ဘာလှည့် ခရီးသွားလာရေး ကဏ္ဍတို့တွင် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ ဆက်လက်တိုးချဲ့နိုင်မည့် နည်းလမ်းများအပေါ် ဆွေးနွေးအမြင်ချင်း ဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။ ထို့ပြင် နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား တတိယအကြိမ် စီးပွားရေး ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးတွဲကော်မရှင်အစည်းအဝေးကို နေပြည်တော်တွင် ယခုနှစ် မေလအတွင်း ကျင်းပနိုင်ရေးကိုလည်း ညှိနှိုင်းဆွေးနွေးခဲ့သည်။ အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန်က နိုင်ငံတော်အစိုးရမှ ဦးစားပေးဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိသည့် စီးပွားရေးပြုပြင်ပြောင်းလဲမှုများ၊ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးနှင့် အမျိုးသားပြန်လည်သင့်မြတ်ရေးအတွက် အစိုးရ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများနှင့် ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ် ဖြစ်ပေါ်တိုးတက်မှု အခြေအနေတို့ကိုလည်း ရှင်းလင်းအသိပေးခဲ့သည်။ ထို့ပြင် ဒေသတွင်းနှင့် နိုင်ငံတကာ အကျိုးတူကိစ္စရပ်များနှင့် စပ်လျဉ်း၍လည်း အမြင်ချင်း ဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲအပြီးတွင် အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန် ဦးဆောင်သော မြန်မာကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့သည် ချက်နိုင်ငံခြားရေး ဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ဒုတိယဝန်ကြီးမှ တည်ခင်းဧည့်ခံသော အလုပ်သဘော နေ့လယ်စာစားပွဲသို့ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့သည်။

ပရာ့ဂ်မြို့တွင် ရှိနေစဉ်အတွင်း အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန်သည် ချက်နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ဝန်ကြီး Mr. Thomáš Petříček နှင့်လည်း တွေ့ဆုံကာ နှစ်နိုင်ငံဆက်ဆံရေးနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု မြှင့်တင်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စရပ်များကိုလည်း ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။